Alabama teacher charged with raping student dies days after being arrested

Honored as 2019 Teacher of the Year at R.A. Hubbard High School

Leslie Gillespie (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Lawrence County teacher who was arrested Thursday, May 27, 2021, on several counts of sexual contact with a student was pronounced dead on Saturday, May 29.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed that 44-year-old Leslie Gillespie was found dead Saturday morning from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders says Gillespie was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19, and one count each of rape and sodomy.

Sanders said she was a teacher at R.A. Hubbard High School.

Norwood said the body has been sent to the Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy but foul play is not suspected at this time.

