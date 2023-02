FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alamo Drafthouse is bringing a new location to Fayetteville.

The Austin, Texas-based theater chain’s website shows that a new location will be built on the site of the old 112 Drive-In at 3552 N Highway 112.

Alamo Drafthouse has 25 locations listed on its website. This will be the first Arkansas location for the theater chain.

The 112 Drive-In closed in 2022 after being rezoned to an urban thoroughfare district, which allows for housing, offices and stores.