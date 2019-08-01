Alcohol sales at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium gets the green light

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Beginning with the 2019 season, fans attending football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium can buy beer and wine in public areas of the stadium.

Alcoholic beverages at Razorback football games have been available since 2014, but previously have only been available in suites and private club areas.

The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.