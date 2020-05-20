Alcoholic Beverage Control Board denies a beer and wine permit for convenience store

In this photo illustration, Corona and Pacifico beer are shown on June 7, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. Constellation Brands, one of the world’s largest wine companies, is expected to become the third-largest beer supplier in the United State today with a $5.3 billion purchase of the U.S. distribution rights of Grupo Modelo, the maker of Corona, Pacifico and other Mexican-made beers, from Anheuser Busch InBev. Corona Extra, is the number one selling imported beer sold in the United States and the number six selling beer overall. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted unanimously to deny Kings Korner in Springdale a permit to sell beer and wine.

The permit application was denied by ABC Director Doralee Chandler due to opposition by Springdale Police, according to a press release.

After two hours of testimony from Agent Daniel Montgomery, Springdale Police Corporal Danny Wright, and Deputy Prosecutor Darrington Parrish, a motion was made for the board to uphold the ABC Director’s initial decision to deny the permit, according to a press release.

There was a unanimous (5-0) vote denying the permit, according to a press release.

The denial from the board exhausts the appeal options from ABC. The next option for appeal would be a lawsuit filed in circuit court, according to a press release. A judge’s order would be required to overturn the board’s denial and award the permit.

The Springdale Police Department said on Thursday (July 11) they executed a search warrant on Kings Korner and Kings Xpress for an illegal gambling operation in Springdale.

On Thursday, July 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Kings Korner co-owner Mark Warren Calhoun, 32, was arrested in connection with an illegal gambling operation.