Alcoholic Beverage Control Board denies a beer and wine permit for convenience store

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board voted unanimously to deny Kings Korner in Springdale a permit to sell beer and wine.
The permit application was denied by ABC Director Doralee Chandler due to opposition by Springdale Police, according to a press release.
After two hours of testimony from Agent Daniel Montgomery, Springdale Police Corporal Danny Wright, and Deputy Prosecutor Darrington Parrish, a motion was made for the board to uphold the ABC Director’s initial decision to deny the permit, according to a press release.
There was a unanimous (5-0) vote denying the permit, according to a press release.
The denial from the board exhausts the appeal options from ABC. The next option for appeal would be a lawsuit filed in circuit court, according to a press release. A judge’s order would be required to overturn the board’s denial and award the permit.
The Springdale Police Department said on Thursday (July 11) they executed a search warrant on Kings Korner and Kings Xpress for an illegal gambling operation in Springdale.
On Thursday, July 11 at 12:30 p.m. at Kings Korner co-owner Mark Warren Calhoun, 32, was arrested in connection with an illegal gambling operation.