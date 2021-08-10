Alcoholic ‘HARD MTN DEW’ to hit store shelves in 2022

The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo today announced plans to enter a business collaboration to produce HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. The partnership unites Boston Beer’s world-class innovation and expertise in alcoholic beverages with one of PepsiCo’s most iconic and beloved brands.

BOSTON, Mass. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo on Tuesday announced plans for a collaboration to produce a new alcoholic beverage — HARD MTN DEW.

The new flavored malt beverage will have an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 5 percent.

Flavors advertised on Tuesday include original, black cherry, and watermelon.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages. The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO.

In the arrangement, Boston Beer will develop and produce the new HARD MTN DEW, and PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, delivery, and merchandise the drink.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO. “The Boston Beer Company partnership combines two recognized leaders in our respective industries to address the changing tastes of drinkers and we are thrilled at the opportunity to create HARD MTN DEW that maintains the bold, citrus flavor fans know and expect.”

Customers can expect to see HARD MTN DEW on store shelves in early 2022, according to Tuesday’s relesae.