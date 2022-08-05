FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 4, a Texas jury ordered conservative radio show host Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.

The boy’s parents and the plaintiffs in the case, Neil Heslin, 61 and Scarlett Lewis, 54, have deep ties to Northwest Arkansas. Lewis is from Fayetteville and started the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, named for her son that was one of 20 students and six educators killed in the Connecticut tragedy.

Her activism includes a Choose Love Enrichment Program for Pre-K through 12th-grade students to “teach the concepts and skills of social and emotional learning.” She spoke at a Bentonville middle school in 2019.

The parents had sought at least $150 million in compensation for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Jones’ attorney asked the jury to limit damages to $8 — one dollar for each of the compensation charges they considered — and Jones himself said any award over $2 million “would sink us.”

On August 5, forensic economist Dr. Bernard Pettingill Jr. estimated the combined net worth of Jones and his company Free Speech Systems, LLC, to be somewhere between $135 million and $270 million. That afternoon, the jury decided to penalize Jones $45.2 million in punitive damages in the case.