NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin will bring their co-headlining tour with special guests Bush for a stop at the Walmart AMP on Tuesday, Sept. 20, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Gates open at 4 p.m., and music starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 11, and prices range from $36 to $99.50 plus applicable fees. You may purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

With over 30 years behind them and 30 million records sold, the upcoming tour marks Alice In Chains’ first tour dates in nearly three years. The band will be playing iconic songs from their classic albums like Dirt and Facelift as well as fan favorites from their more recent releases Rainier Fog and Black Gives Way To Blue.

Alice In Chains were honored in December 2020 with the Museum of Pop’s annual Founders Award. The celebration was streamed worldwide, viewed well over 1 million times, and offered fans a chance to see acoustic performances, as well as covers from musicians and friends of the band.

Alongside Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin are looking forward to performing live, coming off of a pair of successful tours in Fall 2021. Their most recent work, Aurora was released in January 2020. Comprised of reimagined versions from their critically acclaimed catalog, Aurora quickly became a fan favorite and featured the brand new song Far Away.