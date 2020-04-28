Alice L. Walton Foundation gifts over 150,000 pounds of food to NWA Food Bank

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Alice L. Walton Foundation recently gifted 158,672 pounds of food to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.
These shelf-stable food items are being distributed to NWA Food Bank partners agencies, mobile
pantries and school pantries.
The gift joins contributions from other community supporters to the COVID-19 response fund to
purchase food, increase temporary staffing for agency relations, mobile pantry and volunteer
programs and purchase technology to help with the new “drive-thru” models for intake and
distribution methods.
To date, over $250,000 dollars has been used to purchase food.
You can donate to NWA Food Bank COVID-19 response fund by clicking here.