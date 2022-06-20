NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is making a critical appeal Monday as it announced all blood types are in critically low supply.

According to a press release, reserves are low, with less than a two-day supply available. Eligible donors are asked to give immediately at a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive or donor center located in Springdale, Ark., Bentonville, Ark., Joplin, Mo., and Springfield, Mo.

“While people are used to having to find alternatives to products that are in short supply, we cannot do the same with blood. There is no alternative,” Anthony Roberts, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Executive Director said. “And the great news is that there is a plentiful supply of blood in our area. We just need people to share it.” Roberts went on to point out how easy it is to donate blood. “It only takes about an hour out of your day to be someone’s hero and we are counting on our community heroes to step up and make a difference for our local patients.”

CBCO says that much of the shortage has to do with the time of year and some lingering effects of the pandemic. As many students have gone home for the summer, the center can not work with schools and colleges to set up donation events.

“We are also seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities. Most people are willing to donate when there’s a convenient opportunity whether at work, church, or school but those opportunities aren’t as plentiful as in the pre-pandemic world.”

Area hospitals are also asking those in the community to make time to give blood. “When emergencies happen, the need for blood is critically important for us,” said Larry Shackelford, Washington Regional President, and CEO. “The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is our local blood supplier, and our patients receive the blood products they need from blood donors who donate with CBCO.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call

417-227-5006 or visit https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.