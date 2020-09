FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools is implementing a new health procedure beginning on Monday, September 14 to help protect the health of students and staff.

Beginning next Monday morning, all staff and students will have their temperature checked daily before entering school buildings.

Dr. John L Colbert gives more details on the new procedure.

For more information about the Fayetteville School District reopening plan and COVID-19 procedures click here.