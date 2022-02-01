UPDATE: Numerous in NWA have pivoted to online learning on February 2.

Bentonville Schools issued the following statement: “In light of the immediate weather forecast, we intend to learn virtually tomorrow, Wednesday, February 2nd. Please read our AMI directions to prepare for learning.

Rogers Public Schools sent an email, stating that it “will have a remote learning day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, due to the inclement weather. This will be an Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) day, and teachers will communicate student assignments. All school activities on Wednesday will be canceled.”

Siloam Springs stated that “out of an abundance of caution and based on the current weather forecast, the Siloam Springs School District has decided to pivot to an AMI day on Wednesday, February 2nd.”

Springdale Public Schools will have an AMI (remote teaching and learning) day. All school buildings.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to incoming inclement weather expected across Northwest Arkansas, multiple school districts have announced that they will pivot to online learning on Wednesday, February 2.

In a letter to public school families, Fayetteville schools announced its decision to transition completely to online learning on Wednesday, February 2.

The day will be considered an Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) day due to expected inclement weather.

The letter notes that “with the possibility of power outages in the area due to the winter storm, students will be able to make up any work assignments on AMI days that are missed or cannot be turned in due to power outages.”

Fayetteville Virtual Academy students will continue coursework from home.

This article will be updated as additional school districts declare their intentions for Wednesday, February 2.