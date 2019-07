SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man has earned bragging rights as the 2019 hot dog eating champion.

First time contestant Matt Bowers is excited he’s the new winner. He said he doesn’t regret partaking in the contest and that his adrenaline helped him get through it.

He inhaled 10 hot dogs in four minutes.

The contest is hosted annually at the Northwest Arkansas Naturals stadium.