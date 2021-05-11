All lanes of I-40 bridge in downtown Memphis shut down for emergency maintenance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All lanes on the Hernando Desoto Bridge were closed Tuesday until further notice after an inspection found a crack that requires investigation, Arkansas officials said.

Memphis Police said the bridge is being inspected, and it is unknown when the bridge will reopen.

Right now, drivers can use the Interstate 55 bridge to cross the Mississippi River.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a routine inspection of the bridge revealed a crack that requires further investigation. The department said it is working with Tennessee DOT to make sure the bridge is safe for motorists before it is reopened.

