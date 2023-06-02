FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The All-Pro Golf Tour returns to Fort Smith for the United Way Classic from June 5-10.
The tournament will be held at the Hardscrabble Country Club. It helps raise money for the United Way. It has raised more than $230,000 for the non-profit since it started in 2020.
A timeline of events for the United Way Classic can be found below:
- June 5: Youth Clinic
- Ben Geren Youth Golf Academy, 4-5:30 p.m.
- June 6: Pro-Am Tournament
- Hardscrabble Country Club, 7:15 a.m. opening ceremony
- June 8: Cornhole Tournament
- Hardscrabble Country Club, 6-8:30 p.m.
- June 9: Party on the Patio
- Hardscrabble Country Club, 5-8 p.m.
- June 10: Final Round and Closing Presentation
- Hardscrabble Country Club
Those interested in volunteering for the events associated with the United Way Classic can sign up here.