All three vaccines available at City of Rogers public clinics

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, AR (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is hosting a series of public vaccine clinics over the next few weeks.

The city is partnering with Community Care Clinic to host the vaccine sites. Mayor Greg Hines said they are using federal COVID relief money to host the clinics.

173 people got their vaccine at the city’s first clinic at city hall on Thursday. There is no appointment necessary and no cost.

What is unique about these clinics is that you can choose between the three FDA approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

Mayor Hines said removing any and all barriers is the number one priority for putting these clinics together.

“We wanted to accomplish the mobility as well as the accessible hours, most of the clinics will be in the evening hours for people who work a regular 9 to 5 to come get their vaccine,” he said. “We also wanted to pick locations where a lot of folks might walk.”

Having the choice of your vaccine is another barrier they are hoping to overcome.

“We still see many folks who have specific desire for a brand vaccine, so we want to make sure that we’ve got the opportunity for when folks are ready to get their shot, they have the choice of the vaccine they desire,” said Judd Semingson, CEO of Community Care Clinic.

Semingson said he is not concerned about the supply of the vaccine, and that they have plenty of all three.

There are four more clinics happening over the next few weeks:

August 2nd – Rogers Activity Center, 4pm-8pm

August 8th – Centro Cristiano Church, 9am-12pm

August 9th – Maple Grove Park, 4pm-7pm

August 12th – Rogers Public Library, 4pm-7pm

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers