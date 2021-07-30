All three vaccines available at City of Rogers public clinics

ROGERS, AR (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is hosting a series of public vaccine clinics over the next few weeks.

The city is partnering with Community Care Clinic to host the vaccine sites. Mayor Greg Hines said they are using federal COVID relief money to host the clinics.

173 people got their vaccine at the city’s first clinic at city hall on Thursday. There is no appointment necessary and no cost.

What is unique about these clinics is that you can choose between the three FDA approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.

Mayor Hines said removing any and all barriers is the number one priority for putting these clinics together.

“We wanted to accomplish the mobility as well as the accessible hours, most of the clinics will be in the evening hours for people who work a regular 9 to 5 to come get their vaccine,” he said. “We also wanted to pick locations where a lot of folks might walk.”

Having the choice of your vaccine is another barrier they are hoping to overcome.

“We still see many folks who have specific desire for a brand vaccine, so we want to make sure that we’ve got the opportunity for when folks are ready to get their shot, they have the choice of the vaccine they desire,” said Judd Semingson, CEO of Community Care Clinic.

Semingson said he is not concerned about the supply of the vaccine, and that they have plenty of all three.

There are four more clinics happening over the next few weeks:

August 2nd – Rogers Activity Center, 4pm-8pm

August 8th – Centro Cristiano Church, 9am-12pm

August 9th – Maple Grove Park, 4pm-7pm

August 12th – Rogers Public Library, 4pm-7pm