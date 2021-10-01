Alleged California kingpin arrested for directing drug conspiracies that brought meth into Oklahoma, Missouri

Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Facebook

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KNWA/KFTA) — An alleged drug kingpin has been charged with directing a continuing criminal enterprise and organizing and directing at least three separate meth conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri was arrested this week in Bakersfield, Calif., according to acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Johnson says Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 30, was charged with leading a continuing criminal enterprise that brought an estimated 2,000 pounds of meth into the Northern District of Oklahoma and southwestern Missouri for redistribution.

“I appreciate our law enforcement partners that brought this case forward for prosecution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tom Duncombe will seek to hold Jacobo and his coconspirators accountable in federal court,” Johnson said.

A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed October 1. The people charged in the indictment are:

  • Luis Alfredo Jacobo, a.k.a “Lokz,” 30, of Bakersfield, Calif.
  • Antonio Cervantes Garcia, a.k.a “Tony Garcia,” 33, of Bakersfield, Calif.
  • William Donavan Johnson III, 46, of Grove, Okla.
  • Shauni Breanne Callagy, 31, of Grove, Okla.
  • David Scott Chambers, a.k.a “Scott Chambers,” 52, of Springfield, Mo.
  • Gene Olen Charles Rast, a.k.a “Charlie Rast,” 46, of Elkland, Mo.
  • Renee Lynn Haynes, 40, of Bolivar, Mo.
  • Jesus Valdez Martinez, a.k.a “Jesse Martinez,” a.k.a “Hostile,” 46, of Bolivar, Mo.
  • Kelly Wayne Bryan, 54, of Joplin, Mo.
  • Curtis Anthony Jones, 44, of Marshfield, Mo.

The indictment resulted from an investigation known as “Operation Pullin Chains.”

The bureau says the case is also related to a 231-pound meth seizure in October 2020 in Grove. The drugs were found inside a Grove storage unit along with more than $465,000 in cash.

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers