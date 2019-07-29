Alleged serial drunk driver accused of hit-and-run

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is accused of driving under the influence for the second time and causing more than $10,000 in damage to another vehicle, and driving away from the scene.

Herney Alee, 26, of Springdale was arrested on suspicion of felony leaving the scene of property damage, and misdemeanor driving under the influence for the second time and obstructing governmental operations. He was also cited for three traffic violations.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

The collision happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, July 28, police stated.

Witnesses told police Alee drove through a stoplight at 48th Street and U.S. 412 and collided into another vehicle. They told police Alee continued east on U.S. 412 until his car broke down.