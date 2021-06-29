Allegiant adds new nonstop route to Houston from Northwest Arkansas National Airport

In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Houston from Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) on Tuesday.

The flights to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) will begin on November 19, 2021.

According to a release from the airline, the new nonstop route will operate twice weekly. The company say it’s celebrating by offering one-way fares on the flights as low as $39.

“We are excited for Allegiant to be offering this new route to one of our largest destination markets,” said Aaron Burkes, CEO, Northwest Arkansas National Airport. “This new route further demonstrates Allegiant’s continued support to the Northwest Arkansas market.”

For flight times, days, and fares, click here.

