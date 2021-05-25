Allegiant adds new nonstop routes from Northwest Arkansas to Florida cities

In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Allegiant on Tuesday announced new nonstop routes from Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to two new destinations in Florida: Ft. Lauderdale and St. Petersburg.

The new routes will operate twice weekly, according to a release from the airlines.

“We know Northwest Arkansas residents will love the beautiful beaches, water sports and attractions that Fort Lauderdale and St. Pete have to offer,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue.

Service to St. Petersburg, via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), is set to begin on July 2, 2021.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale, via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), are scheduled to begin on October 8, 2021.

