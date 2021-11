BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Allegiant Airlines will begin service on two new non-stop routes out of Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) this week.

Wednesday, November 17, is the inaugural flight to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida. Takeoff is scheduled for 9:58 a.m.

Friday, November 19, is the inaugural flight to William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston, Texas. Takeoff is scheduled for 2:33 PM.

More information about Allegiant’s scheduled flights out of XNA can be found here.