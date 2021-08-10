Allegiant announces new nonstop route from XNA to Punta Gorda, Florida

In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Allegiant Airlines on Tuesday announced a new nonstop route from Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) to Punta Gorda, Florida.

Service to the city will begin on November 17, 2021, with flights operating twice weekly.

Escape the heat this fall & book your trip to Punta Gorda, FL! ☀️Allegiant Airlines will offer nonstop flights starting November 17th ✈️🏝👏🏼 #flyxna pic.twitter.com/LSIxe5jpRg — XNA National Airport (@flyxna) August 10, 2021

“Northwest Arkansas is now connected to another fantastic leisure destination in Florida,” said Andrew Branch, Chief Business Development Officer, XNA. “Punta Gorda will offer NWA residents a warm destination option for the fall and winter months, and we thank Allegiant Airlines for the continual support in our market.”

Flight days, times, and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.