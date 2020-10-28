Alma apartment complex evacuated due to high waters

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Garden-Walk Apartments in Alma are evacuated due to high waters.

Cars are stuck in the parking lot due to high water.

The Fort Smith Fire Department is blocking off some of the area where residents are asked to evacuate.

People living in the apartments said they are hopeful the rain lets up soon.

“Three hours ago we got home and 45 minutes later the whole parking lot was sunk underwater. Should have got the car out when we got the chance,” said Eleboril Escobar, who had his apartment evacuated.

“Came home and realized that the road blocked off. Welcome to the lake, it has moved,” said Veronica Young, who is preparing to evacuate.