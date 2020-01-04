Alma eyes solar panels, saving city over $1 million

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — The city of Alma is going green, and saving some green.

It’s investing in a solar project that could save taxpayers ten of thousands of dollars a year.

“We’re talking $1.7 million at the minimum, over a period of around 20 to 25 years…so we’re talking $60,000 to $65,000 a year it will save us,” said Alma Mayor Jerry Martin.

It’s partnering with solar development company Entegrity Energy Partner to install solar panels across the city.

“We’re going to do this in two phases. The first is at our wastewater facility…the second phase will bring in our drinking water treatment plant and the rest of our city offices,” Martin said.

Several thousand solar panels will spread across roughly eight acres.

Flint Richter with Entegrity says in his 20 years in the solar industry, he’s the busiest he’s ever been.

“Because of new state laws legislature passed, we are able to sell them electricity cheaper than they can buy it from utility…they buy the power that comes of the solar, that we build out of our own costs,” Richter said.

The city has a contract to buy energy from Entegrity for the next 25 years at a fixed rate.

Martin adds, “The great thing about this is that it’s going to cost the city nothing. We have no upfront money in this…we’re not liable for anything other than we’ve contracted with a company to buy energy from them.”

The city plans to set a start date for construction by the end of January.