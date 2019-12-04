Alma Fire Department giving away free smoke detectors

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — The Alma Fire Department is doing what it can to keep it’s residents protected.

As people begin to heat their homes for the winter, the risk of house fires increase.

Alma firefighters want to make sure you head into the colder temperatures prepared.

The department will be giving away smoke detectors and installing them for no charge, thanks to the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross is giving them to us, and it’s the least we can do to help. If we can save just one life, it’s worth everything to us,” says Capt. Jerry Parsons of the Alma Fire Department.

Alma firefighters will be signing people up at the Walmart on Cherry Street on December 14 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The detectors and installation will be free.