ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Alma Fire Department is making sure neighbors are protected from fires.

Firefighters are set up shop at Walmart in Alma on May 20 and accepted sign-ups for those who want smoke detectors installed in their homes free of charge.

Alarms should be replaced every 10 years, and the ones the department is installing ensure that replacement is done in a timely manner.

“They do go about every 10 years you need to change them out. These have integrated battery. They go out in 10 years, you just throw them away,” said Alma fire marshall Jerry Parsons.

The fire department will be at the Alma Walmart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21.