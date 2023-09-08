ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Alma High School students have a virtual day of learning after the school was reported to have storm damage.

All other schools will operate normally including bus routes.

The Alma Superintendent Bryan Duffie, said that the school suffered from down trees and downed power lines that blocked the main entrance and parking lot. Traffic lights around the area have also been down.

KNWA/FOX24 is waiting on an official statement from first responders. Stay with us as we continue to update this story.