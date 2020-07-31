Alma high school student tests positive for COVID-19

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Alma high school student tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Superintendent David Woolly.

He said the student has no symptoms, but will observe the mandatory quarantine period.

Ten additional students have recently been around this student and will also observe the quarantine period, Woolly said.

The infected student is a member of Alma High School sports teams, but he has not been at practice or any other school activity during the time that he has been infected.