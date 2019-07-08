Alma High School suffers water leak, causes thousands in damage

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — A water leak at Alma High School caused major damage to the basketball arena and classrooms.

According to Superintendent David Woolly, approximately six classrooms, coaches’ offices, changing rooms and the arena’s court were all destroyed.

Woolly said the city of Alma is in the process of upgrading its water system to digital meters

Woolly said more than 32,000 gallons spilled into the school. The leak had approximately been there an hour according to Woolly.

School Board member Carrie Jernigan posted this video showing the water in the school. Watch it below.

*update* We do not need any volunteers but thank you so much for even considering that. Servicemaster has assembled a small army. A guy is being flown in from Las Vegas that recently saved floors like ours and he thinks there is a chance the arena floors “may” be able to be saved. I will continue to update. #airedalestrong💚💛I said I would post the good and bad – well here is a little of the bad. Posted by Carrie Jernigan – Alma School Board on Sunday, July 7, 2019

On Friday, July 5, the school had a new water meter on a four-inch line installed. A coach came in on Sunday, July 7, and found the ruptured line dumping water into the building.

There are still classrooms with standing water. The arena floor would need to be replaced, which would cost thousands of dollars according to Woolly.

Board member Jernigan provided an update via Facebook saying that a company from Las Vegas will be coming in to try to save the arena floor.

