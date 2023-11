VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Alma man was sentenced on November 21 to 198 years in prison for possession of child sex abuse material.

Keith Gregory

According to Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Holmes, Keith Gregory was convicted on 21 counts of possession of sexually explicit conduct involving a child and 17 counts of video voyeurism.

Gregory must also pay $380,000 in fines.