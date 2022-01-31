CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 29, Michael Tyree, 38, of Alma, was struck by a car and killed while walking on U.S. Highway 64.

According to a release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, an eastbound 2006 Buick LaCrosse struck Tyree at approximately 4:35 a.m. The report notes that he was walking “in the right lane during hours of darkness.”

The driver braked and steered left in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian, but was unsuccessful. No other vehicles were involved.

Tyree’s body was taken to the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.