Alma woman makes face shields for healthcare workers

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cheryl Anderson started making facemasks when she learned there was a shortage for emergency room personnel.

After posting on Facebook looking to use a 3D printer, she got in contact with UAFS. The frames of the masks are made using the 3D printer, then they are sent to Anderson.

She cuts the shield from a clear plastic sheet and attaches it to the frame. This creates an extra layer of protection then an elastic strip is secured to the back to adjust the size.

In these pictures, you see her son punching holes and attaching the clear plastic to the frame. She says it takes about 3 and a half hours for the frame to be printed, and assembled 180 just last night.

The response has been supportive, she says people are happy to know that their front line workers are being protected.

She also wants people to know that the masks are not for sale

“That’s simply not what were about. We’re about making sure these are available as a gift to the community and that will always be the goal,” Anderson says.

Anderson says her biggest challenge right now is that the plastic sheets she uses are currently unavailable. Her supplier saying it will take around 6-8 weeks before they are shipped.

She’s looking for an alternative supplier in order to prevent a back order.