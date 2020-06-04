Alma, River Valley Primary Care Services to host drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Tina Nguyen, a nurse at at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle’s International District, takes a nose swab sample from a patient in a car during drive-up testing for COVID-19, Friday, May 15, 2020. As testing supplies for coronavirus have become more abundant, the clinic has been able to offer testing to anyone in the community by appointment if they are experiencing symptoms. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Alma and River Valley Primary Care Services will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site.

The testing site will be located in the CVS parking lot corner of Highway 64 and Highway 67.

Participants will remain in their car.

You do not need to have symptoms to be tested.

No appointments required and testing will be free.

Testing will continue tomorrow and friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is, you know, obviously no out of pocket cost. We will take insurance, but you will not be billed anything out of pocket,” said Mike Blaylock, assistant executive director, River Valley Primary Care.

The City of Alma encouraging people in Alma and the surrounding area to take advantage of this opportunity for COVID-19 testing.