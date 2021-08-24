Alma School District sees more than 200 students in quarantine

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School districts continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and quarantined students.

In the Alma School District, 246 students are currently in quarantine.

Superintendent David Woolly said while this seems like a high number, it is just a small portion of the student body.

He said there are roughly 3,200 students in the district so just under 8% are in quarantine.

“Is that more than we wished it was? Absolutely. But is it a number that troubles us? Well again we wish they were 0, but it’s not out of line from what the whole state is experiencing,” Woolly said.

The quarantine number does not include staff. Right now, there are four staff members quarantined.

There are currently 39 Alma students with active COVID-19 cases.

The school district does not have a mask mandate, but Woolly said one can always be implemented. He said as of right now, however, he does not see that happening anytime soon.