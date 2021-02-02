Alma Schools see around 75% of staff get first round of vaccinations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — About 75-percent of Alma School District’s 550 employees have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alma Schools Superintendent David Woolly said the district was able to do this in a little more than 2 weeks with the help of local pharmacies and even having vaccination clinics at the schools.

I think everybody, not just educators are really excited that we’re at this point.

DAVID WOOLLY, SUPERINTENDENT ALMA SCHOOLS

Woolly said for those who didn’t get the first dose and later decide they want it, they will be able to receive it at the next vaccination event scheduled in a couple of weeks.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we continue to follow where Northwest Arkansas and River Valley schools are at with vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers