ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Alma Water Department will be flushing out its water mains to make sure as part of scheduled maintenance.

The work will start on October 27 and should take about three days.

It will impact people living south of Interstate 40, and the city will do most of the work between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to minimize disruptions.

The work might cause some water discoloration for some people.