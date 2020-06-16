ALS Association changes dream to reality for local couple

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Love is in the air for one Northwest Arkansas couple.

In 2015, the ALS Association of Arkansas created a program called Dream to Reality, and one couple’s dream became just that.

According to the association’s Executive Director Jennifer Necessary, Elyse is a patient with ALS, and has been with her boyfriend Bill for 14 years and her dream was to get married and the association provided a wedding for the loving couple.

“Bill gave her an engagement ring about three weeks ago and he called us to tell us that he had done that, super excited and we said, we’ve got it from here. Unbeknowest to them we put this whole wedding together for today with the help of hospice and other local organizations who rallied around together to help us,” Necessary said.

Necessary said that Elyse has progressive ALS and Bill has been her caregiver and constant companion.