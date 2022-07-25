FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Alumni Association will host its 77th Alumni Awards Celebration at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 4 at the Fayetteville Town Center.

According to a press release from the university, the ceremony recognizes “those individuals who continue to bring national and regional prominence to the U of A and the Arkansas Alumni Association through their research, exemplary public and community service, and valued leadership.” This year’s celebration will honor the accomplishments of 13 alumni, faculty and friends and includes recipients in seven award categories.

The Citation of Distinguished Alumni recognizes exceptional professional and personal achievement and extraordinary distinction in a chosen field. The awardees are:

Elizabeth Lilly McLaughlin B.A.’96 , executive vice president of sales for Westrock Coffee Company LLC.

, executive vice president of sales for Westrock Coffee Company LLC. John Nunnally Roberts III B.S.B.A.’88 , chief executive officer of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

, chief executive officer of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. J.K. Symancyk B.A.’94, president and chief executive officer of PetSmart LLC.

The Andrew J. Lucas Alumni Service Award acknowledges significant contributions of time and energy on behalf of the university and the association. The honorees are:

Monroe A. Harrison M.Ed.’64, Ed.S.’79 , retired higher education professional.

, retired higher education professional. Charlene Berner Reed B.S.H.E.’74, M.S.’77 , retired from Reed Family Farms.

, retired from Reed Family Farms. Stanley E. Reed B.S.Ag.E.’73, J.D.’76, posthumous awardee.

The Community Service Award recognizes unselfish and extensive service by alumni to their community and to humankind. The awardee is Carmen Jacks Phelps B.S.H.E.’75, retired secondary teacher for the Lee County School District.

The Young Alumni Award recognizes exceptional achievements in career, public service and/or volunteer activities that bring honor to the U of A. The honoree is Ayana Gray B.A.’15, best-selling author.

The Honorary Alumni Award is presented to non-alumni who have served, promoted, developed and loved the U of A in the tradition of an Arkansas graduate. This year the association pays tribute to Collis R. Geren, dean emeritus of the Graduate School.

The Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award recognizes exceptional faculty members for teaching, research and service. G. David Gearhart J.D.’78, Ed.D.’89, professor of higher education and chancellor emeritus, is being recognized for distinguished professional achievement in service. Shui-Qing “Fisher” Yu, professor of electrical engineering, is being honored for distinguished achievement in research. Hope Ballentine D.N.P.’18, teaching assistant professor for the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing, is the recipient of the Faculty Distinguished Rising Teaching Achievement Award.

The Charles and Nadine Baum Faculty Teaching Award recognizes outstanding teaching and is designated for a faculty member whose status is professor, University Professor or Distinguished Professor. The awardee is Susan Gauch, professor in the Department of Computer Science and Computer Engineering.

The 2022 Alumni Awards Celebration will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the awards program at 7 p.m. Registration is open through Oct. 21. Please visit www.arkansasalumni.org/awardscelebration for more information.