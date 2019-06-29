Always live #likeagirl day at LPGA invites young girls to chase their dreams

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Young girls and their families are encouraged to attend come be inspired at the inaugural ‘ Always Live #LikeAGirl Day’ Saturday at the LPGA golf tournament at Pinnacle Country Club.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for girls 17 and younger with the purchase of an adult ticket.

As the best female golfers from around the world chase their dreams, girls in the community are welcomed to attend the event, and hopefully be inspired to chase their dreams as well.

Organizers with Walmart and Procter & Gamble have planned a scavenger hunt at the Discovery Green Tent at Hole 17. The scavenger hunt is aimed to build confidence.

The girls will also have the opportunity to get autographs from the female golfers.

Sarah Vandolah with Procter & Gamble said, “Women pursuing their dreams is something that we want to be involved in and this is a great example. We can show our community — and especially young girls in our community — that they can chase their dreams, go after them and go with all their might.”