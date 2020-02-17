Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Education Week aims to raise awareness of the prevalent illness

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Almost six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

February 14-21 is Alzheimer’s and Dementia Education Week, which aims to raise awareness of the illness.

According to doctors, people over age 65 are most at risk. Some signs include memory loss, problems with words, or trouble completing familiar tasks.

Doctors say a diagnosis doesn’t just impact the patients, but loved ones who care for them as well.

“Take every day, one day at a time,” said nurse practitioner for Northwest Health, Ashley Moyer. “There are good days and there are bad days. So just taking everything with a grain of salt and hopefully, tomorrow will be a better day.”

Moyer said while there isn’t a way to prevent or cure the disease, it’s important to get tested and talk about your options.

“Talk with your family,” Moyer said. “Have your family know what you want so whenever your memory is not as great, they’re not questioning ‘Is this something that mom wanted? Or is this something that she didn’t want?'”

Healthcare professionals say if you see a drug that promises to cure dementia, ask your doctor about it. There usually is not enough medical evidence to prove the benefits.

If you or someone you know is living with Alzheimer’s disease, click the following links for resources:

National Institute on Aging – https://www.nia.nih.gov/

Broyle’s Foundation – https://www.broylesfoundation.org/