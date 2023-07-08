FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The FDA released a new drug on the market to help fight Alzheimer’s disease, some are excited about what’s in store for the drug but others seem a little more cautious about the side effects.

The drug released on the market, Leqembi, was put on the accelerated approval path in January. 1,800 hundred patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s were involved in the clinical trial. The drug helps to slow the cognitive decline of the government by 27% over an 18-month period.

David Cook is the director of government affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association. He feels that the drug hitting the market will help to open new doors for future medicine.

“So basically patients are going from absolutely no treatments to actually having real viable treatments for the first time in history. And so access to those treatments is, again, our next priority just to make sure those who are eligible can access the drug as smooth as possible,” said Cook.

But for a local couple dealing with the disease together, they have concerns about the side effects. Kathy Vansandt is battling the disease. She and her husband Gene are more concerned as her family has a history of battling the disease as well.

“Like I said, we’re just a little scared of just the stroke part of it because like I said, Kathy has a small background of stroke in her family also. So we’re just a little hesitant,” said Gene Vansandt.

Kathy is in voluntary trials that study her disease through MRI scans. They hope that those trials will someday find a cure. But she says that she and Gene battle each day as a new one.

With Thursday’s approval, the drug can be covered by the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services as long as the patient is eligible with their doctor’s approval.