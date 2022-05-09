FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a press release, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has awarded grant funding to Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area to help fund their “Memory Café: Our Place with Friends and Family” to educate and support families in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other related dementias.

The $6,000 bi-annual grant will help fund their Memory Café, offering education and support services. The program meets once a month and offers “a support group for caregivers while their loved ones enjoy a variety of stimulating activities.” Their goal is to reduce the isolation that accompanies being a caregiver.

Community-based programs are essential as the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease continues to grow. It is imperative that families have access to support, education and resources so they can have a higher quality of life. We are proud to support Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area in delivering much needed services to families in Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma affected by dementia. Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer.

Alzheimer’s Alliance Tri-State Area serves over 17,000 people in its 22-county service area who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease through support services, referrals and the Our Place Day Respite Center.