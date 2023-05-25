BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids will have a new place to play at the Scott Family Amazeum this Memorial Weekend.

Building Buddies is an interactive construction site and town for kids. They are encouraged to construct, build, paint with light, decorate, tile, and more at the interactive building site, a press release states.

The new multisensory environment will have a range of learning activities to help social behaviors. Building Buddies will be included with admission price and is set to run through September.