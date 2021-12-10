Amazeum awarded funding to boost vaccine confidence

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum announced that they have received a Communities for Immunity award in support of their work to promote vaccine confidence in Northwest Arkansas.

The award will support awareness of the safety and efficacy of vaccines for children, create public service announcements in collaboration with medical experts and support vaccine clinics at the museum from January through March 2022, according to a press release from the Amazeum.

Communities for Immunity provides funding awards and support to museums and libraries engaging their communities to boost COVID-19 vaccine confidence. The initiative is made possible with support from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and is led by the Association of Science and Technology Centers and the American Alliance of Museums.

The Amazeum in Bentonville will host a “Zing in the New Year” event on Friday, December 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They will be closed on December 24, December 25, and January 1, 2022.