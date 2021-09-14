Amazeum Career Fair begins today

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum invites the community to discover career opportunities at the museum on Tuesday, September 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum`s lobby.

Anyone 18 or older curious about available full- and part-time positions is welcome to attend. Hiring managers will be on hand to meet and answer questions.

Museum tours and playtime are available to those who attend.

Current openings include full and part-time guest service associates and museum floor play facilitators, including management positions in both areas. Project manager and technician positions are available in the museum’s exhibits department. Additional positions are available in the museum’s development, communications and educational departments.

Find details on all available positions, compensation and benefits online at the website located here.

Applications can be made prior to the career fair.