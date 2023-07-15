BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum is celebrating its eighth birthday today.

The museum will host clay-themed activities today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration will include specially curated sensory bins, the option to decorate a clay cake and stamp eighth birthday-themed impressions.

Activities from local businesses include pottery wheel throwing with Wheel Mobile, polymer clay earring cutting and hands-on demonstration from Judy & Jean.

Birthday activities are included with admission.

“Fun, birthday-themed activities help us say thank you to our community, donors, members, visitors, and special guests”, the Amazeum’s Communications and Marketing Manager Holland Hayden said. “The success the Amazeum has had over the last eight years is a testament to the needs and wants of the Northwest Arkansas community.”