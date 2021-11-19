Amazeum in Bentonville hosting charity bike donation drive

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum is collecting bikes from Saturday, November 20, to Wednesday, November 24, for donation to Pedal It Forward NWA.

New or gently-used bikes in youth and adult sizes can be dropped off at the Amazeum during normal operating hours.

Bikes with extensive damage or rust should be recycled or upcycled in another way.

“We are pleased to be able to support the mission of Pedal It Forward to make cycling accessible to everyone in Northwest Arkansas,”says Paul Stolt, Amazeum marketing manager. “The mission of the Amazeum aligns with that of Pedal It Forward as both organizations are dedicated to creating access to experiences for everyone in Northwest Arkansas.”

Bikes for donation should be brought to the front entrance of the Amazeum during the following hours:

Saturday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, November 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (the museum is closed)

Wednesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum will be closed Thursday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

The Amazeum currently is hosting a bike-themed exhibit called GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes that explores the science, technology, engineering and design of bicycles with interactive experiences for the entire family.