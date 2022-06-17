BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville is offering a trio of varied, upcoming events.

Delta Dental of Arkansas presents Toothapalooza, a children’s oral health event, on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Museum admission is free for the first 500 kids and their families who mention Toothapalooza upon entry.

This promotion is limited to four guests per family. Dental health-related activities will be available during the day.

Also on June 18, artist J’Aaron Merchant will host a pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. According to a press release, Merchant is an illustrator and visual development artist with 10+ years in the arts industry. She “creates characters and stories that reflect the world we live in today through diverse representation and has worked with various companies such as Disney and Sesame Street.”

The Amazeum will host a Community Spotlight on The BenAnna Band on June 22. The musical duo will provide “music and interactive rhythm creation” on June 22 from 3-5 p.m.

The event will feature “DIY instrument pop-ups” for the first hour, allowing guests to be a part of the band.

More information about the Amazeum and its events can be found here.