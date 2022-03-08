BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum will be open two extra days during Spring Break.

According to a news release from the Amazeum, the museum will be open Tuesday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 22.

The museum is normally closed on Tuesdays but will be open on Tuesdays during Spring Break.

Admission is $10 for anyone older than two. Amazeum members and children under two years old are admitted free.

All exhibits at the Amazeum will be open and accessible.

More information on hours, admission and exhibits is available on the museum’s website.