Amazeum opens to the public

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum, owned by Walmart, opened to the public on Wednesday after being closed for the pandemic.​

Starting at noon, the Amazeum had families filing in eager to enjoy all the activities they’ve been missing out on the last few months. But, new hours have been set so employees can sanitize props and play areas. ​

The Amazeum opened to members on Wednesday to get feedback on new rules. ​

Marketing Manager Paul Stolt said he was happy seeing kids be able to play, even with masks on.

A mask will be required for anyone over 10-years-old.

In addition to requiring masks, Stolt said they’ve separated their open times into 2 hour blocks.

This gives employees an hour to scrub the museum down for the next round of kids.

Stolt said right now, the museum is about more than just teaching kids things like science, engineering and math.

“We want to be a place where they can have a since of regularity, normalcy and that well-being that comes from being able to get out ​in an environment where you know its safe where you know it’s healthy and it’s a place where your family can come and play together.”​ he said.

Stolt said they’re spraying down all exhibits and high traffic areas during the day, and props are sanitized overnight.

Right now the Amazeum will be open from 9-11 a.m., 12-2 p.m., and 3-5pm.​

It will continue to be closed on Tuesdays.​