BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Scott Family Amazeum received a $2 million donation from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, according to a press release.

$500,000 of the donation came from Walmart and will help refresh the Amazeum’s Market exhibit and “to better reflect the current branding, initiatives, and store experience of Walmart/Sam’s Club,” according to the release.

The other $1.5 million came from the Walmart Foundation and will be used to create an outdoor social gathering area, the release said.

“We are fortunate that the Scott Family Amazeum provides such an enriching space for families to build stronger connections in our home region,” said Julie Gehrki, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Walmart Foundation. “We are excited about the outdoor gathering space, which will offer a creative, inspiring place for residents to deepen connections, and about refreshing the popular Market exhibit to show kids how fun retail can be.”

The Amazeum has been open since 2015 and offers 50,000 square feet of exhibit and learning spaces.